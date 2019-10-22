Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra made her debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011) while her first superhit film was Ishaqzaade (2012). Parineeti celebrates her birthday October 22. On this occasion, we tell you an anecdote related to her school days.

Parineeti during interview said, “Our financial condition was not good so we couldn’t afford a car. That’s why I cycled to school. My father also used to follow me on a bicycle for some distance and then few boys used to follow me after he left.

“Those boys used to walk with me, teasing me. They even tried to lift my skirt. That’s why I hated my parents because they used to send me to school by bicycle. When asked they said that they were doing this to make me strong,” she added.

During an interaction with the students of Women’s Self Defense in Mumbai, Paineeti said, “I am happy that Akshay sir does not charge money to impart self-defense lessons nor does he ask for uniform. You all have facilities that I did not have at that time.”

“If you ever come across such a situation, give them punch on their faces,” she added.

Parineeti pursued a career in investment banking, but after obtaining a triple honours degree in business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School, she returned to India during 2009 economic recession and joined Yash Raj Films as a public relation consultant.

Parineeti likes junk food, especially pizza. She first stopped eating pizza during her weight shedding days when she lost 28kgs in 2015. In an interview, Parineeti had said, “I was crazy about Saif Ali Khan and used to collect packets of chips because each pack had photo of Saif.”