Bambolim (Goa): Bengaluru FC midfielder Suresh Wangjam has said that the 1-1 draw against Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League outing was hard to digest, given that his side took the lead and dominated on all fronts but conceded an own goal with minutes left for the match to end.

Having dominated the game throughout, the Sunil Chhetri-led Bengaluru FC struck in the 84th minute on Sunday night by virtue of a long ranger from Ashique Kuruniyan, which spilled through Albino Gomes to breach the target. Four minutes later, Kuruniyan was on the score-sheet again, this time netting an own goal to deny his team a second win in the season.

“It’s really hard to digest, you know, the players have given everything and luckily we got a goal and in the last minute, conceding the goal, it’s really difficult. But in the end, we got a point and it’s good for us. And we’ll go and have a good recovery and be ready for the next game,” said Wangjam, during the post-match interview.

The 88th minute equaliser though did not go down well with Bengaluru FC’s head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli, he praised his boys for a dominating show against a defensive side.

“I’m not really happy because when you score a goal in the 84th minute, you want to win in the end. But, when I think about it, we had a good game against an opponent which plays very defensively. Every time, it’s very difficult to play with the ball, or maybe defending is more easier usually,” said Pezzaiuoli.

Bengaluru FC will take on defending champions Mumbai City FC in their next match, on December 4, at the same venue. The Kerala Blasters will face Odisha FC, on December 5, at the Tilak Maidan, in Vasco.