Mount Maunganui (New Zealand): Vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur is delighted by India’s performance in the win against West Indies in the 50 overs World Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur said Tuesday that the team are looking for a repeat performance against a struggling England side. The World Cup league match will be played here Wednesday. India had dished out a splendid all-round performance against an in-form West Indies. In the process they notched up a dominating 155-run win in their previous outing.

“I think for us, (it is) very important that the way we performed in the last game we continue that. We don’t want to think about negatives and positives, it is important to keep the momentum going,” Kaur said.

Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana had starred with the bat. They smashed twin centuries while sharing a 184-run stand against West Indies before the bowlers sealed the deal for India.

“We got a great partnership while batting. Also the way we bowled in partnerships we want to continue that against England and in the upcoming matches. I think those are the areas which we look to continue,” Kaur informed.

“And apart from that, sometimes we are losing back-to-back wickets if we can work on that. Otherwise, the way we want (things to be) we are getting them,” Kaur added.

The 33-year-old, who endured a prolonged lean patch, has found her form again. Kaur followed up her 71 against New Zealand with a spectacular century (109) against the West Indies.

“Big tournaments are always very important and where your role is more important. You need to take more responsibility and perform for your team. I always want to give my best for my team but sometimes things don’t go your way but I’ll make sure whenever we play the World Cup, I will be there always for my team,” asserted the deputy skipper.

Kaur feels the bilateral series in New Zealand just before the World Cup helped India gain momentum for the marquee event. “The greatest thing was before the World Cup we got (to play) five ODIs against the New Zealand and one T20. Because of that we got that momentum and getting used to these conditions. Those matches are the main reason why we are performing well now,” she signed off.