New Delhi: India women’s team captain Harmanpreet Kaur, her deputy Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma were Monday retained in Grade A, the highest category of central contracts offered by BCCI.

Pacer Renuka Thakur, all-rounder Jemimah Rodrigues, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh and opener Shafali Verma managed to hold on to their Grade B contracts.

Left-arm orthodox bowler Rajeshwari Gaikwad, who was in Grade B last year, didn’t find a place this season.

Young off-spinner Shreyanka Patil, fast bowlers Titas Sadhu and Arundhati Reddy, all-rounder Amanjot Kaur and wicketkeeper Uma Chetry have got their first central contracts as they have been included in Grade C along side Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar.

Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, and Harleen Deol, however, missed out.

A woman cricketer in the A category earns Rs 50 lakh over and above match fee and Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are allotted for B and C categories respectively.

The Indian team will have to rise to the occasion later this year when the ODI World Cup is at home. Despite all the resources at their disposal, Indian women are yet to win a global trophy.

Complete list:

Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma.

Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Shafali Verma.

Grade C: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar.