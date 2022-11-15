New Delhi: Experienced drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead a 23-member Indian men’s hockey team in the upcoming tour of Australia, Hockey India (HI) said Tuesday. Odisha’s Amit Rohidas has been named vice-captain of the team. The only other player from Odisha to feature in the squad is Neelam Sanjeep Xess.

India will play five matches against Australia, beginning November 26 in Adelaide, as part of their preparation for next year’s World Cup. The FIH showpiece will be held January 13 to 29 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

“The upcoming tour to Australia is a good opportunity for us to test ourselves against one of the top contenders at the upcoming World Cup,” Indian hockey chief coach Graham Reid said in a release.

“We have picked a solid line of experienced players who we believe can help us in getting the desired results. We have also infused the team with a blend of youngsters to give them exposure of top-level competition and test the depth of our squad,” Reid added.

In the forward line, Mandeep Singh has been included along with Dilpreet Singh, Abhishek and Sukhjeet Singh.

Gurjant Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Mohd Raheel Mouseen, Rajkumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Sumit have been included in the midfield for the tour.

In defence, Varun Kumar makes a return to the team after missing the FIH Pro League matches against New Zealand and Spain in Bhubaneswar. The other defenders are Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet, Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor and Xess.

Harmanpreet led the Indian team to twin wins over New Zealand in the recent FIH Pro League, while finishing 1-1 against Spain in the double leg contest.