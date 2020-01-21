Diabetes is increasing at an alarming rate in young people, thanks to irregular lifestyle and stress. Diabetic patients also face problems in marital life as diabetes kills a person’s sex life.
If you have diabetes and your sex life is being affected, then follow these important tips that will help enjoy your sexual life.
- If you are diabetic, then take medical advice at regular intervals.
- People with diabetes should take special care of their diet and must check sugar before having sex. A major problem for diabetic patients is that sugar levels fluctuate during sexual intercourse. In such a situation, if they are getting physical with their partner, then first check sugar.
- If blood sugar becomes high then women and men feel tired and lack of excitement while having sex. So if you want to enjoy sex life immensely, then definitely check your sugar level before having sex.
- You can also take medicines after medical concern which increase your excitement and does not affect the sex life. Doctors recommend several medicines for erections of diabetes patients.
- Women can also take medicine, which improves their sex life. Talk to a partner if you have diabetes and are having trouble with sex life.
- Discuss it openly with your spouse and come closer to each other instead of increasing distance from each other.