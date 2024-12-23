Paradip: Six among the 21 Vietnamese crew members aboard cargo ship MV Debi who have been detained at the Paradip Port since November 30 last year, were released by the Sunday evening following an order of the Orissa High Court Saturday. As per the conditions laid down by the court, six other crew members who arrived here boarded the ship in exchange for the released crew Sunday evening. The released crew will stay for two more days in the country, before subsequently returning to Vietnam, sources in the Customs department said. The remaining 15 crew members will be released in phases in exchange of same numbers of sailors, a security officer said while adding that the clearance process is taking time due to foreign policy, legal restrictions and the court order. The clearance for the release of the crew was granted as per rules framed by International Maritime Organisation (IMO) which states that a sailor can stay for a maximum of nine months in ship, and has to unboard after completion of the period. Any period beyond nine months will take a toll on their physical and mental health. As per the directives issued by the Orissa High Court, a fresh group of 21 Vietnamese crew members will replace them on the vessel.

Of the incoming crew, 11 members have already arrived in Paradip, while the remaining 10 are expected to join within a week. Medical examinations, Customs verifications, and immigration procedures for the new crew were completed by Saturday. MV Debi will, however, remain detained at the port. The vessel has been held at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT), a private berth at Paradip Port, since November 30, 2023, after 22 packets of cocaine were discovered during loading of steel cargo. Customs authorities then reported that the seized drug were valued at Rs 220 crore at the time. Since then, the ship and its crew, all Vietnamese nationals, have been put under detention. Initially docked at the berth, the vessel accrued berth occupancy charges, prompting PICT to fi le a complaint against the ship’s owners in the High Court. The court later ordered the sale of the ship. However, the issue has not been resolved so far.

Later, the Customs department instructed the ship to remain in the anchorage area of the sea. The ship stayed in the anchorage area and occasionally docked at the berth to load food, water, and oil.

On November 29, 2024, when the ship approached the berth, 21 sailors on board staged a protest. Since then, the ship has remained at the EQ berth. The primary reason for the protest was the sailors’ demand to return home. The ship’s owner is now making arrangements to send new crew members while facilitating the return of the current sailors to their homes.