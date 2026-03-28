Bhubaneswar: The Orissa High Court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately halt the laying of paver blocks on the walking track at Satyabrata Stadium, located near the iconic Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, citing potential health risks to pedestrians.

The Division Bench of Justice K R Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingha delivered the ruling, taking strong exception to ASI’s ‘concretisation’ of the pedestrian track.

The court observed, “It is indeed baffling that when the district administration is in the process of submitting a Detailed Project Report (DPR) relating to the overall development of Satyabrata Stadium, public money is being siphoned off in paving the walking track with concrete at this stage with undue haste.”

In view of the health hazards posed by these concrete blocks, particularly the adverse impact on pedestrians due to the hard, non-shock-absorbing surface which may lead to joint strain, foot-related ailments, and an increased risk of slips and falls— posing a long-term risk of physical injury, especially to the vulnerable sections such as the elderly and children and since the authorities decided to commit ‘harakiri’ in sacrificing basic right of a citizen to walk in a safe manner on the altar of concrete, this Court is left with no other alternative but to direct ASI to stop the work of laying paver blocks on the walking track of Satyabrata Stadium with immediate effect, the Division Bench ordered.

Further, the bench directed that the paver blocks already laid be removed, restoring the track back to its ‘unpaved’ state.

The overall development of sports-centric facilities at Satyabrata Stadium was submitted to the state’s Sports Department.

Cuttack Collector informed the court that the district administration is unaware of walking tracks inside Satyabrata Stadium being paved with concrete, the order stated.