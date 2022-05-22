Bhawanipatna: The headmaster of a government-run upper primary school was arrested by police Sunday for allegedly causing sexual harassment to a number of girl inmates of its 100-bed tribal hostel in Gopinathpur village under Thuamul Rampur block of Kalahandi.

The hostel is being run by ST and SC Development department.

A source quoting an FIR lodged by at least six girls stated that the accused headmaster identified as Sashidhar Nayak used to indecently touch the tribal inmates. The headmaster Nayak threatened them of rusticating from school in case inmates disclose the matter before parents, the FIR mentioned.

“Headmaster Sashidhar Nayak often comes to the girls’ hostel and he indecently behaves with us by touching our bodies. He also peeps at girls when they bathe and change clothes,” a hostel inmate said.

Meanwhile, the accused has refuted the charges framed against him saying, “The girl inmates are intentionally defaming me. One of the girl students used to frequently seek leave without a valid cause. She had previously warned me to falsely implicate in rape case.”

Thuamul Rampur police have launched a probe in this regard.

PNN