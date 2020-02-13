Raghunathpur: The Jagatsinghpur health department is searching for a China-returned man who is a resident of Chandpur village under Raghunathpur block in Jagatsinghpur district.

After receiving a direction from the State Health Department to find Jagabandhu Mohapatra, the man in question, the chief district medical officer directed Raghunathpur community health centre (CHC) to trace the man. CHC officer Dr Sukant Kumar Dalei formed a team comprising Dr Prabhas Chandra Swain, public health officers Ranu Mohapatra and Maheswar Mallick. The team visited Chandpur village Tuesday and came to know that Jagabandhu had already left for Mumbai January 30.

According to Dr Swain, Jagabandhu works as a supervisor at a company in Mumbai. He had gone to China January 8 on some official work and returned January 15.

He had stayed in Balasore from January 15 to 29. He had visited his family in Chandpur village January 29, spent a day and left for Mumbai the next day.

As of now, after the visit of the team, Coronavirus (nCoV) fear has gripped the family members and villagers as well.

When contacted, Dr Swain said Jagabandhu’s relatives and neighbours had said he was hale and hearty. But according to Dr Dalei, nothing can be said about the health condition of Jagabandhu until and unless he is examined. A report on Jagabandhu has already been submitted to the State Health Department.

As per the central government’s directives, the State Health Department should find out whether Jagabandhu’s blood sample has been tested or not and what is the situation in the village since he had met some people during his stay.

PNN