Sundargarh: In a bid to improve the healthcare infrastructure in Sundargarh, the district administration and District Mineral Foundation (DMF) authorities here have given fresh appointment to MBBS doctors including specialists, a report said.

According to sources, this included three orthopedic specialists, two surgeons, one pediatrician, one gynecologist and obstetrician, and 20 MBBS doctors.

The district Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan gave appointment letters to the selected candidates. It is known that 60 doctors were appointed in the first phase and 27 candidates were appointed in second phase.

All of them will be posted against the vacancies existing at different hospitals of Sundargarh, including the district headquarters hospital (DHH), DMF sources said. Moreover, the newly appointed doctors will be paid their salary from the DMF funds.

Notably, based on people’s feedback under ‘Mo Sarkar’ yojana, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier made announcements for strengthening the healthcare infra in Sundargarh district.

The infra development initiatives included rest shed for attendants, staff quarters, two ambulances and two Mahaprayan vehicles at the DHH and grant of Rs 10 lakhs to Superintendent of Police (SP) Sundargarh, for promotion of blood donation camps.

Moreover, it was also announced to increase bed strength of Rourkela government hospital to 400, grant of Rs 15 lakh for Rogi Kalyan Samiti for patient welfare, innovation and Rs 10 lakhs to Rourkela SP, for promotion of blood donation camps.

PNN