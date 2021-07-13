New Delhi: The Centre said Tuesday that it is worried due to the ‘gross violations’ of Covid-appropriate behaviour by people in India. It also expressed surprise at the casual way people are talking about the third wave of Covid-19. The Centre said that such attitude can nullify the gains made so far in pandemic management.

The Centre also said that approximately 75 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in July are from five states. They are Kerala (31.3 per cent), Maharashtra (20.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (8.5 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (7.3 per cent) and Odisha (6.5 per cent). This is also worrying as it is due to the violation of Covid-19 protocols.

The information was shared at a press conference Tuesday. NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr VK Paul said globally, the third wave of Covid-19 is being seen. He called on people to make efforts to ensure that it does not hit India. “The world is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19. We have to join hands to ensure that the third wave doesn’t hit India,” Paul said.

“We talk about the ‘third wave’ as casually as a weather update. This isn’t like one plans that we should go somewhere before monsoon, it is virus versus human being and it is a continuous battle. More than the environment, it is our behaviour that can cause the third wave. What we fail to understand is that adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour or the lack of it is what will prevent or cause any future waves,” Paul asserted.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Health Ministry was also present at the press conference. He said ‘gross violations’ of Covid-appropriate behaviour are being seen ‘which can nullify the gains’ made so far inthe management of the pandemic.

Earlier, too, the government had warned from the same platform against thronging and crowding hill stations and markets. It had said the second wave was not yet over.

Agarwal said the active cases and daily new cases are declining and recovery rate is increasing. He said cases are restricted to a limited geography, but there is no room for complacency.

“A surge in cases is being reported globally which remains a cause of concern,” Agarwal said. He cited examples of the UK, Russia, Bangladesh and Indonesia. He said in India, too, a rise in cases is being seen in states of Manipur, Mizoram Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh. “We have to be vigilant,” Agarwal stated.

In the last few days, central teams have been deputed to 11 states to help their governments in COVID-19 management, he said.