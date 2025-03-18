Bargarh: Healthcare services at the newly constructed Bargarh District Headquarters Hospital (DHH), relocated to Khedapali (Tukurla), about 4 kilometres away from the town, has been severely hit on account of acute shortage of doctors and lack of essential chemicals for various pathological tests.

As a result, despite promises of modern and improved medical facilities, patients at the hospital are struggling to access even basic healthcare services, reports said.

According to reports, a major concern at the hospital is the acute shortage of doctors and healthcare personnel, including the absence of an Orthopaedic specialist. Essential diagnostic tests such as blood and urine examinations are hindered by a lack of essential chemicals, forcing patients to seek these services at private clinics at inflated prices, increasing their financial burden.

Similarly, services like ultrasound, dialysis, and X-rays are either unavailable or inconsistent, leaving patients in distress, reports added. Additionally, sources said, a 50-bed critical care centre inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last October remains non-functional, triggering public dissatisfaction.

The DHH was previously located in the town, but a few years ago it was moved to Khedapali along the Bargarh-Bhatli road where a new seven-storeyed hospital building was constructed. At that time, medical equipment from the old hospital was transferred to the new facility, and authorities assured residents that the relocation would result in improved healthcare services.

However, the transition has only led to new challenges. Both the old and new hospitals now suffer from staff shortages. Patients arriving at the old hospital are referred to the new facility, only to be redirected again to VIMSAR in Burla due to the unavailability of essential services. This cycle of patient displacement has become a daily occurrence, leading to unnecessary hardships and, in some cases, fatalities.

“Many are forced to turn to private hospitals, incurring significant expenses,” sources added.

Although the new DHH is equipped with infrastructure such as lifts, only one of the seven available lifts is operational. It is also alleged that the hospital has a mortuary, but its freezer has remained non-functional for a long time, causing bodies to decompose, leading to complaints of foul odour. The ultrasound department has a single technician, and when he takes leave, services come to a halt.

Recently, a pregnant woman brought in by the Padampur police for an ultrasound examination had to be turned away as the facility was closed, sources said. Power supply issues further complicate hospital operations. Frequent electricity outages and a non-functional generator have forced doctors to conduct treatments using torchlights. Diagnostic procedures such as ultrasound and X-rays come to a standstill during prolonged power cuts.

Despite the presence of a 100-bed cancer hospital and a 50-bed critical care unit within the premises, both facilities remain underutilised due to similar issues.

Local intelligentsia Vikash Agrawal noted that the hospital serves not only Bargarh but also neighbouring districts like Bolangir, Subarnapur and even parts of Chhattisgarh. He expressed disappointment that despite the ongoing issues, no concrete measure has been initiated to resolve them, allowing private hospitals to capitalise on the situation at the expense of poor patients.

Repeated attempts to reach out to Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Nirupama Sarangi on her mobile number for comments went unanswered.

PNN