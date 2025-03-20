A heart-stopping video of a doctor saving a newborn baby’s life has taken the internet by storm. The viral video captures Dr Surekha Chaudhary, a paediatrician at a Community Health Centre (CHC) in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, performing lifesaving CPR on a newborn girl who was unresponsive after birth.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by user Devaram Bhadu Khinwsar.

The incident dates back to March 2022, when the baby was delivered naturally but showed no signs of movement or breathing due to prolonged labour. Despite being given oxygen support, the newborn remained lifeless. Dr Chaudhary, refusing to give up, sprang into action.

In the now-viral video, the doctor can be seen performing mouth-to-mouth resuscitation for seven relentless minutes. With unwavering determination, she continued until the baby finally showed signs of life. The emotional moment has melted hearts online, with users praising Dr Chaudhary’s dedication and expertise.

Social media platforms are flooded with messages of appreciation, calling the doctor a “real-life hero”.

One user commented, “We need these types of doctors.”

Another wrote, “Salute to this amazing doctor!”

As the video continues to spread across social media, it serves as a powerful reminder of the incredible work doctors do every day.

PNN