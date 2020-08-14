New Delhi: Two months after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, in a new blog post, has revisited the fateful night when he received the news of the tragic demise.

Vishal also recalled how breaking the news to his wife Shweta Singh Kirti was one of the toughest things he has had to do in life.

“We were fast asleep on the night of 13th June which was a Saturday night in the US and Sunday (14th June) afternoon in India…The dreadful calls started coming in at around 2am PST (2:30 pm IST). The phone was away from the bed and of course, I had no idea who was calling and why continuously but I could hear the nonstop vibrations. Annoyed, I got up to check and at that moment, the world came tumbling down. Before I talked to anyone, I read the text messages which were flashing on the screen,” he began.

“Many people including family members were trying to reach us and many friends were asking if the news was fake. I checked the news and was horrified to read that Sushant had allegedly taken his life. I ran over to Shweta’s phone on the other side of the bed and noticed a plethora of missed calls and text messages on her phone as well. And that’s when I did one of the toughest things I have had to do in my life, break the news to Shweta. I cannot forget her reaction and her first conversation with Rani Di. It broke my heart to listen to them crying on the phone and that night changed our lives forever as we knew it,” he added.

Vikas then shared the struggle to arrange travel amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Eventually, with the help of friends in the Bay Area, we found one seat for Shweta on a San Francisco-Delhi flight on the 16th of June. The morning was even more challenging since we had to break this news to our children, Sushant’s niece and nephew,” he wrote.

Vikas also shared his purpose of revisiting the moments when they got the news of his death, saying “we are still struggling”.

“Emotions are still high and eyes are still watery. What was taken away from us that night is hard to express in words. Our lives will never be the same again. However, we hope that an unbiased investigation would shed light on what transpired and perhaps give us some closure so that we can focus on cherishing his memories instead of always wondering what exactly happened with Sushant and why he could not be saved. Hence, my appeal to everyone is to keep pressing for truth so that not only us but all of Sushant’s supporters and well-wishers can find peace,” he concluded.

He ended his blog with a picture of Sushant and him, writing: “Always smiling, always compassionate, that’s the memory I have of him.”

Sushant’s family has accused his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide. Several Hindi cinema stars, including Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra, have now joined the family’s demand for a CBI probe into the death.

IANS