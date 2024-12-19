Bhubaneswar: The shadow of the political slugfest between BJP and Congress in Parliament reached Odisha, as members of both parties held protests against each other in different parts of the state including Bhubaneswar Thursday.

The Congress members staged demonstrations against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s alleged remarks on B R Ambedkar in places including Bhubaneswar, Nuapada and Balasore.

Holding pictures of Ambedkar, the Congress activists staged demonstrations at the Master Canteen here demanding resignation from the Union Home Minister. They also burnt an effigy of Shah during the protest.

Senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena said, “The people of India will never accept the remark made by Shah on Ambedkar. To cover up the issue and provide protection to Shah, the BJP and other NDA parties have conspired the high-drama in Parliament today.”

Shah should seek unconditional apology before 150 crore people of India for his remark on Ambedkar, Jena said.

Similarly, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) organised a demonstration here against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of physically assaulting two BJP MPs during a clash in the Parliament premises.

“Rahul Gandhi brutally attacked two ruling party MPs including a former union minister, which is highly condemnable and unacceptable in a healthy democracy,” said Abhilash Panda, state president of BJYM.

demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi, Panda claimed, otherwise the BJYM members will never allow him to step on Odisha.

The BJP also organised a protest in Balasore, the home town of party MP Pratap Sarangi, who was injured in the alleged scuffle with Rahul Gandhi on Parliament premises earlier in the day.

PTI