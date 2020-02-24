Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Monday, forecast heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsingpur, Kendrapada and Puri in the next two days.

The IMD in its bulletin said heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Cuttack, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri till Wednesday morning.

It also said thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Boudh and Kandhamal.

The bulletin said heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over the districts of Sambalpur, Deogarh and Sundargarh till Tuesday morning,

Sambalpur received 13.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am Monday, followed by Hirakud (8.8), Boudh (6.3), Sundargarh (4) and Jharsuguda (2.4).

The state government, Monday, asked all the District Collectors to remain prepared for any eventuality in view of the MeT department forecast.

In a letter to the Collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) said the situation may be closely monitored and appropriate action be taken to face the eventuality.