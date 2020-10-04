Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar Sunday said that heavy rains in Odisha are very likely to continue till October 7.

Providing a near-term forecast, IMD Bhubaneswar said that a fresh low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around October 9, 2020.

According to the 1pm bulletin issued by the centre, light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places across the state over the next three days. The bulletin added that fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast, adjoining northwest and west-central Bay of Bengal over next 24 hours.

The agency, meanwhile, has issued a Yellow Warning (urges administration to be updated) for the following districts in view of likely heavy rains.

Forecast valid till Oct 5, 8:30am: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh, Bolangir, Dhenkanal, Angul, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara Balasore and Bhadrak.

Forecast valid till Oct 6, 8:30am: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Angul and Keonjhar.

Forecast valid till Oct 7, 8:30am: Heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj.

The state experienced light to moderate rainfall at most places over the districts Saturday with heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places over the districts of coastal Odisha under influence of the existing low-pressure area. The highest maximum temperature of 35.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi, IMD said.

