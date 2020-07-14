Jaipur: Two video clips of Rajasthan’s Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) MLA Rajkumar Roat surfaced on social media Tuesday. The leader claimed in one of those that he has been kept like a ‘hostage’. Rajkumar Roat also said he is not being allowed to go to his constituency. The videos are shot in a car with MLA Rajkumar Roat occupying the front seat. One of these is purportedly shot by the Roat himself. It is not clear when they were shot.

In the video uploaded on social media Tuesday evening, a police inspector is seen taking away keys of his car. Then a constable is heard saying ‘there is a threat’.

In one of the video clips that surfaced earlier in the day, the Chorasi MLA was referring to the current political crisis in Rajasthan. He was heard saying that he has been ‘kept like a hostage’. The video was uploaded on rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s official WhatsApp group.

Roat said he has been at the MLA quarters here for the past three days where ‘many asked him to come along’. He said when he tried to leave for his constituency three to four police vehicles came there and did not let him go. The MLA also showed two police vehicles parked around his car.

The Congress has counted both BTP MLAs as supporters of the Ashok Gehlot government. They had voted for Congress candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections last month. However, their party issued a whip Monday. It directed them to remain neutral and not vote for the BJP or the Congress in case of a floor test in the assembly.

Roat has switched off his mobile phone, so efforts to trace him failed.