Thiruvananthapuram: Top actor Mohanlal Saturday broke his silence over the shocking revelations in the Justice Hema Committee report which has shaken the Malayalam film industry, and said the entire industry is answerable to the questions raised but the actors’ association is targeted and blamed for everything.

He said Malayalam cinema is a huge industry where thousands of people work and the actors’ association AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) could not address every issue that cropped up there.

Cinema is part of the society and what happens everywhere else is happening in the industry also, the “Kireedam” actor told reporters here.

It was for the first time that Mohanlal, who recently resigned as the president of AMMA, was addressing the media following the release of the Hema panel report which shed light on the alleged harassment and exploitation of women professionals in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme, the actor said the executive panel of the Association headed by him resigned recently in the wake of “unnecessary allegations” being raised against it after the release of the report.

Justifying his alleged delayed response over the findings in the report, Mohanlal said he never ran away from his responsibilities but could not appear before the media in the past few days as he was away from the state due to his personal and professional commitments.

He said he had been part of the film industry for the past 47 years and it was “painful” to answer the questions with regard to the unfortunate issues in the film industry.

He said as a movie professional, he had deposed before the Hema Committee twice and he had no knowledge about its content other than what has appeared on the media.

However, he said he was unaware about the report’s revelations on the alleged presence of a power group in the film industry.

“I am not part of any power group in Malayalam cinema and not aware of the existence of any such group. I have heard about it for the first time,” the actor said.

The national award winning actor also justified the actions of AMMA, whose executive panel helmed by him was resigned recently.

“AMMA is not an outfit with trade union nature. It was launched for the welfare of its members….The entire film industry is answerable to the questions regarding the Hema panel,” he further said.

There are several associations and outfits in the Malayalam cinema but AMMA is targeted and blamed for everything in view of the revelations in the report, he alleged.

“It is not right to crucify an outfit alone for all these issues,” Mohanlal said.

Most of the questions were directed at the actors’ Association and himself which resulted in the recent resignation of its executive panel, the top actor said.

Claiming that their resignation was not a failure or running away from responsibilities of the outfit, he said it was taken as several unnecessary allegations had come up against them.

Let new people come and lead AMMA, he said.

“Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them,” Mohanlal said while referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of the Association.

Stating that the release of the Hema Committee report was a good decision of the government, the senior actor said it has given several suggestions to guide the industry in the right direction.

He also wanted to ensure equal justice in the film industry and urged the support of the media to rebuild the film sector which is facing an unprecedented crisis now.

Mohanlal also appealed to everyone not to destroy the film industry, which has been the source of bread and butter of thousands of people, over the recent developments.

The actor, however, did not directly reply to many of the questions asked by the reporters regarding the revelations in the Hema panel saying that it is a matter under the consideration of the court.

PTI