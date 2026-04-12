Mumbai: Tributes poured in from across the film industry for legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away at the age of 92 following multi-organ failure at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital Sunday.

Celebrities, including veteran actor-politician Hema Malini, superstar Akshay Kumar, filmmaker Karan Johar, actors JR NTR and Vicky, paid homage to the late singer on social media.

Malini said she shared a deep emotional bond with Bhosle and found it hard to believe that someone so full of life was gone.

“She has made many of my songs so popular with her unique voice and style. I had a very special relationship with both Lata ji and Asha ji, who have contributed in no small measure to my rise in the film industry,” she wrote.

“It is a huge loss for Maharashtra and for the whole of India that can never be compensated or replaced ever,” she added.

Also Read : Asha Bhosle was married to R D Burman who was six years younger than her

Kumar posted, “No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle ji’s demise. Unki surily awaaz hamesha hamesha ke liye amar rahegi (Her melodious voice will remain immortal forever). Om Shanti.”

Describing her death as a “loss of a legend”, Johar said Bhosle’s voice was unlike any other.

“A voice that defined not only one generation but across a span of cinematic universe. Your music will live on forever and we are blessed to experience the magic you have left behind,” he said.

Actor Kajol, one of the many female stars for whom the legendary singer lent her voice, recalled watching Asha Bhosle record a song when she was 19.

“Ashatai was, is and will always be a legend .. as a singer , as a persona and as a human being .. loved everything about her.. from her love of life, food and sense of humour and off course her first love .. her singing!

“I remember going for one of her recordings for a song that never released . I was 19 and she was amazing! What she made out of that simple melody was like watching a film.. I told her then that if I could bring one tenth of what she gave the song I would be a great actor .. the only word that comes to mind to describe her is Magnificent . Now and forever! RIP @asha.bhosle .. u will forever be Ashatai to us,” she wrote on Instagram.

Also Read : Asha Bhosle will continue to inspire generations: PM Modi

Telugu star Jr NTR said her magical voice was the heartbeat of Indian cinema for decades.

“She leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations and will always be remembered with respect and love. My deepest condolences to her family,” he said.

Actor Vicky Kaushal wrote: “Your melodies, your kindness, your grace and warmth will live on forever.”

Actor Manoj Bajpayee said he grew up listening to Asha ji like so many others.

“Her voice inspired me and awed me in equal measure. There was something magical about it, the way it could hold so many emotions at once with such ease. As an actor, I have always admired how effortlessly she could bring a song to life. Her music is timeless and will continue to stay with all of us. An irreplaceable legacy,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a photo of Bhosle and wrote, “Unforgettable… Asha ji.”

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle was known for her versatility and has sung many memorable melodies, from romantic songs to ghazals to peppy numbers. Among her most popular songs are ‘Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar’, ‘In Ankhon Ki Masti’, ‘Dil Cheez Kya Hai’, ‘Piya Tu Ab to Aaja’, ‘Duniya Mein Logon Ko’, and ‘Zaara Se Jhoom Loon Main’.

Bhosle, the younger sister of the legendary singer late Lata Mangeshkar, is survived by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle.

Her last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on Monday.

PTI