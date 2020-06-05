Bhubaneswar: People who need to travel during the shutdown for the weekends in the month of June will have to provide the following documents. Commissionerate Police issued Friday the list of documents required for people engaged in various essential services.

Here are the details:

Employees of medical establishments including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and ambulances: ID card/Vehicle pass issued by the establishment.

People working in pharmacies/medicine stores: Trade license/Old pass issued by police during the shutdown in the month of April.

Central/state government officials on emergency duty during shutdown: ID card issued by the department

Telecom staff on duty: ID card issued by the company

Petrol pump employees: ID card issued by the firm

Media personnel on duty (both electronic and print) including hawkers: ID card issued by the media company/house

Home delivery of food/medicine: ID card issued by the company/hotel

Water supply, sanitation and sewerage workers: ID card issued by their respective municipal corporation

Electricity supply and distribution (staff on emergency work): ID card issued by the department

For persons engaged in Industrial establishment/ factories/construction (in situ) activities: ID card issued by the factory/company

People working in various service sector industries including IT/ITeS, hotel and hospitality units: ID card issued by the employer

Movement of taxis/autos including cabs OLA, Uber to and from airport, railway stations, bus terminals/ stands/stops for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and bus: Pass issued by police

For marriage/funerals: Pass issued by police

Those who want to embark on inter-district private travel: To be permitted, if originating from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack. The person will have to dial 100 for necessary instructions.

There will be no restrictions on movement of goods transport (loader/empty). Also traffic movement for these vehicles on the national and state highways will be unrestricted. For other emergencies SMS pass will be issued.

PNN