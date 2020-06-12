There are many places and tribes in the world which follow weird traditions specially related to marriage. One of such tribe is the Guam tribe that lives in the Micronesian island. There is a strange tradition about marriage there. According to the tradition there no man marries a virgin girl.

So, before marriage, girls have to establish physical relationship with a foreign man. They have to pay male sex workers to do this work.

In fact, profession of some people in this colony is to to make relationship with girls, who are going to get married soon. Some media reports even claim that if a girl was found to be a virgin at the time of marriage, it would be considered a violation of the law.

Girls of this tribe even sign contracts with sex workers about the duration of their stay and that the sex worker makes physical relationship only with that woman. Women do this to gain experience of sexual relations prior to marriage.

After marriage, husbands are expected to be content with one wife, and a wife with one husband, at a time. Divorces although were frequent, with the children and the household property staying with the wife.