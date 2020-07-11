Sambalpur: A 63-year-old businessman from Nuapada area under Ainthapali police limits of Sambalpur district who was abducted Friday afternoon was rescued safely by the police late Friday night.

According to a source, the businessman — identified as Naresh Agarwal — was rescued from an undisclosed area after the cops conducted a raid there acting on a tipoff. That said, the abductors managed to give the police a slip.

A detailed investigation is underway and efforts are on to nab the miscreants, it was learnt.

This is how the businessman was abducted: Agarwal had bought a piece of land near Sason village two years ago. He is getting a warehouse constructed there recently. The land is said to be a disputed one.

Agarwal visited the construction site in his car (OD-15-K-6789) Friday morning. At about noon; the labourers were taking rest after lunch while Agrawal’s driver was standing a few yards away from him.

Some miscreants reached the spot in a car out of nowhere. One of them deflated one of the front wheels of Agarwal’s car. Hearing the sound, Agarwal and two female labourers came running to the car to see what had happened. The miscreants frightened the labourers by pointing a firearm at them and forced Agarwal to sit in their car at gunpoint. They then sped towards Jharsuguda.

Agarwal’s driver informed the family members following which Agarwal’s son Deepak had lodged an FIR with Sason police.

