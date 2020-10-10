Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed the office of BJP national spokesperson and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi for next 15 days for flouting COVID-19 norms.

The move came a day after a video featuring the Parliamentarian celebrating her birthday violating COVID-19 guidelines went viral.

In an order, zonal deputy commissioner cum incident commander, BMC, Rabinarayan Jethy said the office will be sanitised before the expiry of the 15-day period. He has also asked to furnish the names, addresses and other details of the participants for COVID-19 testing as a precautionary step. Notably, protesting the MP’s mindless act, a group of COVID-19 warriors, sanitation workers, ASHA workers and health workers lodged a complaint with the Bhubaneswar DCP, demanding action against the MP. In the viral video, the MP was seen celebrating her birthday in a huge gathering, violating COVID-19 guidelines. She neither wore a face mask nor seemed to follow the mandatory social distancing norms. The COVID-19 warriors said a responsible person like an MP not giving extra heed to the COVID-19 guidelines is unfortunate. They are the persons advising us to follow the guidelines to beat the pandemic but they are often being caught not adhering to the protocols.