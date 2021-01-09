Bhubaneswar: Ever since Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) MD Arun Bothra announced that a ‘Mo Bus’ will change its time to pick up a school going student, Twitterati have been flooding Bothra’s Twitter handle with appreciation.

Here is why the CRUT MD had to change a ‘Mo Bus’ time.

Sai Anwesh Amrutam Pradhan, a student of MBS Public School, Bhubaneswar, in a tweet addressed to the CRUT and Bothra had expressed his concern over the timing of the buses.

“I want to state that I am a student of MBS Public School, Bhubaneswar. I use Mo Bus as my daily transportation means to go to school. Nowadays the timing of the buses are (sic) changed,” read his tweet.

“My reporting time at school is sharp at 7:30 AM. But unfortunately the first bus of route no-13 leaves at 7:40 AM from Lingipur. As a result I will be late for my school. And for this reason I am facing a lot of problems,” another tweet read.

His third tweet read, “So I would be grateful to You if You kindly look into the matter and take some immediate action.”

In response to Sai’s tweets, Arun Bothra took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Dear Sai, #MoBus moves with love of commuters like you. The timing of your bus will change from Monday. The first bus will start at 7 AM. You won’t be late for school.”

Among many Twitter users who praised the move of the CRUT, one is Suvendu Kumar Dash, who took to his Twitter handle to write, “No If & But. Decision on the Spot. Great Team work.”

In response to Suvendu’s tweet, Bothra wrote, “Yes @CRUT_BBSR actually has a fabulous team. An alert Communication Team picked the request tweet. Shared with seniors. Operation Team was asked if it’s feasible to change bus timings. They were more than happy to help. A decision was quickly taken and communicated.”

In his last tweet in this regard, Bothra thanked the entire CRUT team. “Overwhelmed by the appreciation & compliments. The credit actually goes to all my co-workers @CRUT_BBSR, especially GM Dipti Mahapatro, Operation head @cmkiit & Communication team with @quizwithmanas & @satmanaswini.”

The entire episode rang a bell, at least for those who have heard of how a station had been kept open for a schoolgirl to take her to her education institutions till her graduation. The station was Kami-Shirataki station in Hokkaido in Japan.