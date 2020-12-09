Joda: People in mining areas like Jurudi, Jajanga, Jaribahal and Bamebari under Joda block of Keonjhar have been suffering a lot as telephone service of the BSNL has gone for a toss. Thousands of people are deprived of communication through cell phones. Life has come to a stop, locals lamented.

Reports said BSNL has set up a tower on the premises of Essel mine at Jurudi. The company has lost lease of the mine. After that, the company has snapped power to the tower. The new leaseholder has not started its work till date.

The tower has failed to function while online studies of the thousands of students have been badly affected for over a month.

Students like Sima Subhadarshini Kar, Pihu Mohanty, Mamata Patra and Anjali Das lamented that Internet has failed in their areas due to a paralysed tower. Our studies are getting affected, they said.

A BSNL tower set up at Joda has thin signals in some of these areas. People have to climb trees or hills with their cell phones to receive signals when they have to make urgent communication.

BSNL, Joda SDO, Nabakishra Sethi said that after mines lease of Essel company was over, the latter has snapped electricity supply to the tower.

“The BSNL has set up a generator there and runs it from 10 am till 4 pm. We have applied to the electricity distributor company concerned for power supply,” he added.

