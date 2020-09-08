Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education department of the state informed Tuesday that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will now recruit teaching staff under the Odisha Universities Act, 1989.

Higher Education Secretary Saswat Mishra in a letter to OPSC Chairman Brigadier Laxmi Charan Patnaik said that the Odisha government has made changes in the recruitment process to fill up posts which are lying vacant. A number of posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors are lying vacant in universities.

Mishra in his letter to Patnaik has said that recruitment for all posts lying vacant in the universities will henceforth be made by the OPSC. He has also asked OPSC to hold discussions with the Odisha Higher Education Department before recruitment so that the process is seamless. OPSC officials have also been asked by the Higher Education Department not to follow the Ravenshaw University Act, 2005 anymore.

Notably, the Odisha government has recently amended the Odisha Universities Act, 1989. Now the government will recruit teaching and non-teaching employees in universities and it will be done by the OPSC and State Selection Board respectively.

The Odisha cabinet has also repealed the Ravenshaw University Act to bring all universities under one law.

