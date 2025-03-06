A shocking video from Maharashtra’s Latur-Nanded Highway has gone viral, capturing a horrifying accident between a two-wheeler and a car. The crash took place when a biker attempted to cross the road while a speeding car trailed behind.

In the chilling footage, the biker can be seen suddenly entering the road, giving the car driver little time to react. Despite desperate attempts to avert the collision, the car slammed into the bike, sending the rider flying across the highway into the opposite lane. The impact caused the car to lose balance and crash violently into the road divider. The sheer force of the collision left both vehicles severely damaged.

The viral video was shared on ‘X’ by journalist Rajendra B Aklekar.

The viral video has led social media users engaged in debates over who was at fault. Many netizens blamed the biker for reckless road crossing, labelling it a “brainless stunt” that endangered not just their life but also that of the car driver. Others pointed fingers at the flawed road design, criticising the presence of small openings and side lanes that make such accidents more likely.

Also Read: Supreme Court stops fresh cases against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Sanatan Dharma row

The video has sparked discussions on the need for better highway safety measures and stricter traffic enforcement.

PNN