Amid the ongoing row over hijab in Karnataka, state Congress leader Zameer Ahmed Sunday claimed that India records highest number of rape cases because women don’t do “purdah” or veil their face.

In a video, Ahmed could be seen as saying, “The concept of hijab is to keep girls, when they grow up, behind a ‘purdah’ [veil] to hide their beauty. Their beauty should not be visible. I think India has the highest number of rape cases in the world. It is because the women are not doing ‘purdah’.”

“Wearing of hijab is not compulsory and this has been the practice for years,” he added.

Ahmed’s statement comes amid the ongoing row over hijab on the high school and college campuses in certain parts of Karnataka. The controversy started in January when six girls in hijabs were denied entry into Pre-University College in Udupi. When the girl students protested against the college’s uniform policy, some students turned up wearing saffron scarves.

The row has resulted in tension, untoward incidents and even taken a violent turn at some places. The matter is now sub-judice in the Karnataka High Court.