Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices continue their cat and mouse chase game to become the most expensive auto fuel.
Oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Saturday increased the price of petrol and diesel by 25 and 21 paisa, respectively, completing three weeks of everyday rise.
The amount of increase in petrol price in Delhi has been higher than diesel for last two days — Friday petrol increased by 21 paisa against 17 paisa increase in diesel prices, and on Saturday as well petrol increased by 25 paisa a litre while diesel by 21 paisa a litre.
Though the rates differ from state to state, based on the incidence of VAT, many took to social media to express their surprise over the hike in diesel prices.
Some memorable Pic @smritiirani #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/FgiFkFtvKH
— 𝐊𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐊𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐏𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐋(𝐤Ҝ)🇮🇳♛ (@Kunal_Kawade_KK) June 27, 2020
#PetrolDieselPrice
*Petrol and diesel reaches Rs 80.13/lt and Rs 80.19/lt respectively*
Meanwhile modiji to whole nation – pic.twitter.com/CZ0wTOf9WA
— lord_macaulay_asli_wale🇮🇳 (@V1vekSingh) June 26, 2020
He was talking about petrol price#PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/AWh8koFVRs
— आत्मनिर्भर DALI (@bellaciao111) June 27, 2020
BJP in election
Vs
Liability upon poors
EARNING AROUND
Rs 56 /liter @ Petrol
Rs 54/ liter @ Diesel
No work & no jobs
But
LED TV @ BENGAL RALLY #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/HBFb1XckUR
— ADVOCATE NANDINI (@ADVOCATENANDIN1) June 27, 2020
#PetrolPrice #PetrolDieselPrice
Indians Nowadays : pic.twitter.com/zt06yWKbVj
— Pranjul Sharma 🌸 (@pranjultweet) June 27, 2020
One more day,one more hike in #PetrolDieselPrice#PetrolPrice – Rs 80.40 /ltr#DieselPrice – Rs 80.38 /ltr
Well i urge to everyone who is reading my tweet to take some time out from their busy schedule & thanks @BJP4India for "acche din" #PetrolDieselPrice #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/SaVrSlE5WK
— akshit (@i_m_akshit_goel) June 27, 2020
21th fuel price hike in 21 days ! #PetrolPrice #PetrolDieselPrice #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/ZC4vhAaYb5
— atmanirbhar faijal khan (@faijalkhantroll) June 27, 2020
#PetrolDieselPrice
When govt can't able to decrease the price of petrol so they increase the price of diesel!😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/FH9clnGcto
— Naman🔥💯 (@Nagpal777) June 27, 2020
#Diesel #DieselPrice
When the bill at petrol pump coincides with your jee rank: pic.twitter.com/jdS5cAfdro
— Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020
You woke up n sees Par mere pas
#DieselPrice Hikes to gadi nhi hai pic.twitter.com/8v5EpM4QeU
— Mahesh Mohanty (@ItsMahicasm) June 24, 2020
Diesel to petrol right now: pic.twitter.com/uswr8WE6qa
— Libtardu (@libtardu_) June 24, 2020
After hearing diesel price
.
.
Petrol to diesel pic.twitter.com/Z6iu785BXY
— Joooolly🎭 (@ijoooolly) June 22, 2020
For the first time, #Diesel costlier than petrol in delhi.#Diesel be like:- pic.twitter.com/pq4w2mkVaq
— Aadrsh Gupta (@spidyadarsh) June 24, 2020
#PetrolDieselPriceHike #Diesel #PetrolPrice
After seeing hike in petrol diesel price me👇😭😭 pic.twitter.com/XAHJn3lrUU
— Sarvesh Bhatt (@Sarveshbhatt8) June 24, 2020
#SurenderModi #PetrolDieselPriceHike@SrBachchan @SrBachchan Before Petrol after petrol
price hike price hike pic.twitter.com/Wm3XJ7yP03
— Khan-e-Khana🕵️ (@Kaptaan_Sorrow) June 21, 2020
Traditionally, diesel was priced Rs. 18-20 a litre lower than petrol due to lesser taxation. But over the years, the taxes have increased, narrowing the gap.
2020 has been the most unexpected year as it has given twist and turns and amid this some also used the opportunity to pull out old tweets of BJP leaders from the pre 2014 when Congress came to power and BJP was slamming the ruling government for the price hike.