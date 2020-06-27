Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel prices continue their cat and mouse chase game to become the most expensive auto fuel.

Oil marketing companies including Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum Saturday increased the price of petrol and diesel by 25 and 21 paisa, respectively, completing three weeks of everyday rise.

The amount of increase in petrol price in Delhi has been higher than diesel for last two days — Friday petrol increased by 21 paisa against 17 paisa increase in diesel prices, and on Saturday as well petrol increased by 25 paisa a litre while diesel by 21 paisa a litre.

Though the rates differ from state to state, based on the incidence of VAT, many took to social media to express their surprise over the hike in diesel prices.

Have a look at some hilarious memes on Twitter that will make you go ROFL:

#PetrolDieselPrice

*Petrol and diesel reaches Rs 80.13/lt and Rs 80.19/lt respectively*

Meanwhile modiji to whole nation – pic.twitter.com/CZ0wTOf9WA — lord_macaulay_asli_wale🇮🇳 (@V1vekSingh) June 26, 2020

BJP in election

Vs

Liability upon poors EARNING AROUND

Rs 56 /liter @ Petrol

Rs 54/ liter @ Diesel No work & no jobs

But

LED TV @ BENGAL RALLY #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/HBFb1XckUR — ADVOCATE NANDINI (@ADVOCATENANDIN1) June 27, 2020

One more day,one more hike in #PetrolDieselPrice#PetrolPrice – Rs 80.40 /ltr#DieselPrice – Rs 80.38 /ltr

Well i urge to everyone who is reading my tweet to take some time out from their busy schedule & thanks @BJP4India for "acche din" #PetrolDieselPrice #PetrolDieselPriceHike pic.twitter.com/SaVrSlE5WK — akshit (@i_m_akshit_goel) June 27, 2020

#PetrolDieselPrice

When govt can't able to decrease the price of petrol so they increase the price of diesel!😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/FH9clnGcto — Naman🔥💯 (@Nagpal777) June 27, 2020

#Diesel #DieselPrice

When the bill at petrol pump coincides with your jee rank: pic.twitter.com/jdS5cAfdro — Nandika Parmar (@ParmarNandika) June 24, 2020

You woke up n sees Par mere pas

#DieselPrice Hikes to gadi nhi hai pic.twitter.com/8v5EpM4QeU — Mahesh Mohanty (@ItsMahicasm) June 24, 2020

After hearing diesel price

.

.

Petrol to diesel pic.twitter.com/Z6iu785BXY — Joooolly🎭 (@ijoooolly) June 22, 2020

Traditionally, diesel was priced Rs. 18-20 a litre lower than petrol due to lesser taxation. But over the years, the taxes have increased, narrowing the gap.

2020 has been the most unexpected year as it has given twist and turns and amid this some also used the opportunity to pull out old tweets of BJP leaders from the pre 2014 when Congress came to power and BJP was slamming the ruling government for the price hike.