Mumbai: The ongoing farmers’ movement in Delhi has been around two months. Now the farmers’ moment has taken a fiery form. Recently, Hollywood pop star Rihanna has reacted to this. After which there has been a flood of memes on social media.

‘Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted.

Soon, he tweet went viral and has collected likes and retweets in lakhs.

Since then, there has been continuous discussion about Rihanna on social media. Rihanna is also constantly in the trending in twitter and memes flooded the social media

Take a look:

Worth mentioning, the farmers posted here are adamant on their demands. The government is also trying to explain their point to the farmers.

