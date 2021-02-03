Mumbai: The ongoing farmers’ movement in Delhi has been around two months. Now the farmers’ moment has taken a fiery form. Recently, Hollywood pop star Rihanna has reacted to this. After which there has been a flood of memes on social media.
‘Why aren’t we talking about this? #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted.
Soon, he tweet went viral and has collected likes and retweets in lakhs.
Since then, there has been continuous discussion about Rihanna on social media. Rihanna is also constantly in the trending in twitter and memes flooded the social media
Take a look:
Worth mentioning, the farmers posted here are adamant on their demands. The government is also trying to explain their point to the farmers.
Punjab HaRihanna ekta zindabad 🚜🚜 pic.twitter.com/83oiNPdW0F
— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) February 2, 2021
My take on #Rihanna 😎 pic.twitter.com/v1m5DUSpUG
— The Brain Doctor (@DNeurosx) February 2, 2021
Every farmer loving citizen of India after Rihanna tweets in support of farmers.#Rihanna #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/NIrddZ69aN
— Inder Kumar (@InderKumar1894) February 2, 2021
#KanganaRanaut messing with #Rihanna: pic.twitter.com/b1rypHvJ4G
— Abhiiiii (@abhi_leo1) February 2, 2021
After watching #Rihanna tweet meanwhile people to kangana pic.twitter.com/lMRcZcrPXR
— Mrzair (@Mrzair1) February 2, 2021
#Rihanna posts for #FarmersProtest
Bollywood: pic.twitter.com/ljDEIYxo3f
— Emmy_ਪੰਜਾਬਣ (@Emmy_Kaur) February 2, 2021
#𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗮 #𝗥𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮 #𝗙𝗮𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝘀𝘁
𝗞𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗥𝗮𝗻𝗮𝘂𝘁 after seeing 𝗥𝗶𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮's tweet: pic.twitter.com/hJB3SgMe8G
— Prasad Remje (@munna_30_) February 2, 2021
perfact song😂#Rihanna #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/ktXCLs4rw1
— SharmaJi (@SharmajiKeTweet) February 2, 2021
IT cell for the next couple of days #Rihanna pic.twitter.com/OEMjPJmKMW
— In the air and will be gone (@mr_krothapalli) February 2, 2021
