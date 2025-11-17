Praveen Toppo, an assistant teacher at Machandand Kogwar Primary School in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district, has been reportedly suspended after a video showing him teaching incorrect English spellings went viral. In the clip, Toppo is seen misspelling basic words such as “nose” as “Noge,” “ear” as “EARE,” and “eye” as “IEY.” Reports also indicated that he did not know the correct spellings of the days of the week or simple family-related words.

Following the video’s circulation, the incident sparked widespread discussion and mounting pressure on the Education Department to act. District Education Officer (DEO) M.R. Yadav ordered an inquiry, after which the cluster coordinator inspected the school and confirmed that students were being taught inaccurate spellings. Toppo was suspended with immediate effect based on the findings.

The incident occurred at Machandand Kogwar Primary School in the Wadrafnagar block, which has a total of 42 students and two teachers, one of whom has now been suspended.

Parents have expressed deep concern over the situation and are demanding that a qualified teacher be appointed as soon as possible to ensure proper education for their children.