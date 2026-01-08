To lighten the wedding mood, it’s not always just children or women in the family who crack jokes. Sometimes, even the priest decides to turn comedian, and when that happens, the entire wedding venue erupts in laughter. One such hilarious moment is now going viral on social media, where a priest casually brings Nora Fatehi into a wedding ritual, leaving the bride laughing uncontrollably.

शादी के दौरान पंडित जी ने दूल्हे से पूछा 😂

इस हिसाब से नोरा फतेही आपकी क्या लगी दूल्हा बोला: बहन

पंडित जी हँसते हुए बोले: माँ! पैर छूकर प्रणाम कर देना और मेरा हैलो बोल देना 🤣 सब हँस पड़े। यह वीडियो अब 70 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। pic.twitter.com/M8Qt1RpNSr — JIMMY (@Jimmyy__02) January 6, 2026

In the viral clip, the bride and groom are seated at the mandap, surrounded by guests eagerly watching the rituals. Holding a microphone like a seasoned host, the priest begins a question-and-answer session. Suddenly, he throws a curveball at the groom and asks, “What do you think of Nora Fatehi?”

The groom looks visibly confused, avoids eye contact and takes a moment to process the unexpected question. After a brief pause and some serious thinking, he finally replies that Nora Fatehi is like his sister.

That’s when the priest delivers the real punchline. Bursting into laughter, he says, “Not like my sister, like my mother. If you ever meet her, bow down and touch her feet!”

Hearing this, the bride completely loses control and bursts into loud laughter. Her laughter becomes so infectious that even the guests standing around the mandap can’t hold back and start laughing along.

The video, shared from the Instagram account @Jimmyy__02, has already garnered millions of views and likes. Social media users are having a field day reacting to it. One user joked, “First question, how does the priest know Nora Fatehi?” Another commented, “The priest understood the assignment.” A third added, “Looks like the priest came fully prepared for entertainment.”