Mumbai: Hindi film industry hunk Salman Khan turned 60 years old Saturday, and marking the special day, wishes have been pouring in for him from all sides. Many celebs used social media to pen lovely wishes for Salman as he turned a year older.

Katrina Kaif wishes love and light to ‘Super Human’ Salman Khan on his 60th birthday

Actress Katrina Kaif wished love and light to ‘Super Human’ Salman Khan as he celebrates his 60th birthday Saturday.

Sharing a black and white photo of Salman on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, Katrina wrote, “Tiger Tiger Tiger….Happiest 60th Birthday To the Super Human that you are…May everyday be full of Love and Light (sic).”

Suniel Shetty shared a photo posing with the birthday star on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle and wrote, “To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom… happy birthday bhaaii May your kindness keep shining brighter than every spotlight. Always love, always respect (sic).”

To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom… happy birthday bhaaii

To the man whose heart is bigger than his stardom… happy birthday bhaaii

May your kindness keep shining brighter than every spotlight. Always love, always respect. @BeingSalmanKhan



Shilpa Shetty also uploaded a string of photos with Salman over the year and shared, “Then to NOW…Another year older, but still the same crazy! Happppyyy Birthday @beingsalmankhan…Stay happy, healthy and amazing… our forever Tiger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)



Bhagyashree, who made her debut opposite Salman in Maine Pyar Kiya, went on to pen, “Then and now ! Friendship always… dosti ke asool humesha…Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan…Wish you health, happiness and peace.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)



Maniesh Paul added, “Happy birthday @beingsalmankhan bhaijaaaaan!!! Thank you for all the love and warmth you showed us with!!! Love you bhai #mp #salmankhan #hbd.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maniesh Paul (@manieshpaul)



Veteran actor and politician, Shatrughan Sinha, wished Salman with the following words, “Loving birthday wishes for a dear family friend, superstar, down to earth, most worthy son @BeingSalmanKhan of the most worthy father #SalimKhan. May you always be blessed abundantly. Profound regards to your wonderful family. #BirthdayWishes”.

Loving birthday wishes for a dear family friend, superstar, down to earth, most worthy son @BeingSalmanKhan of the most worthy father #SalimKhan. May you always be blessed abundantly. Profound regards to your wonderful family. #BirthdayWishes pic.twitter.com/h0iaODnuXV — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 27, 2025



Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar also shared a throwback photo of the Sultan actor on social media and penned, “Happy Birthday Salman (collision and hug emojis) Health Happiness and 60 More (The clinking glasses emoji) May you shine your starlight forever (Evil eye emoji) Only (Red heart emoji) (sic)”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Kareena Kapoor wishes happy birthday to the one and only Tiger Salman Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor has joined the long list of celebs who penned birthday wishes for the Hindi film industry heartthrob Salman Khan.

Kareena took to the Stories section of her Instagram handle and shared a throwback photo of Salman, along with a special wish that read, “Happy Birthday to the one and only Tiger (red heart emoji) 60 years and Strong…Love you lots always (red heart and stars emojis) @beingsalmanKhan. (sic).”

