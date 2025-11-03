Mumbai: The Hindi film industry was swept up in celebration as India’s Women’s Cricket Team clinched the World Cup title. Messages poured in from leading film personalities who praised the grit, belief and sheer dominance displayed on the field.

Many called the victory a landmark moment for Indian sport and a powerful message for young girls everywhere. Their congratulatory posts captured the pride and excitement felt across the country.

Expressing the immense pride this historic win has brought to the entire country, Amitabh Bachchan penned on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) handle, “T 5552 – Jeet Gaye !!! India Women’s Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!! (sic)”

Akshay Kumar celebrates Indian squad’s historic win in ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Finals. The celebrations are swelling up every minute after the Indian women’s team created history with their stunning knock in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Finals.

He took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a picture of the champions.

Hrithik Roshan also penned on the micro-blogging site, “Jeet gaye!! HISTORIC! Congratulations Team India on our first Women’s Cricket World Cup win. To the beginning of many more… All my love and respect”.

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the nation in celebrating India’s historic Women’s World Cup victory, calling it a moment of transformation for women in sports.

Kareena Kapoor calls World Cup win ‘A proud moment for every GIRL who dared to dream’. She termed the win as a proud and inspiring moment for every girl who has ever dared to dream.

Uploading a few precious photos from the iconic match, She penned on her official Instagram handle, “A proud moment for INDIA, for SPORT, for each and every GIRL who dared to dream… 2-11-2025, A date to be remembered …A date etched in history …(sic).”

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his X timeline to congratulate the team. He wrote, “What a proud and historic day for Indian Cricket! Congratulations to our Indian women’s cricket team on such a sensational win at the #WomensWorldCup2025. It’s the victory of every young girl who dared to dream, every parent who believed, and every fan who cheered with pride. Keep shining and keep breaking barriers. Jai Hind.”

What a proud and historic day for Indian Cricket! 🇮🇳 Congratulations to our Indian women’s cricket team on such a sensational win at the #WomensWorldCup2025 💐💐💐 It’s the victory of every young girl who dared to dream, every parent who believed, and every fan who cheered… pic.twitter.com/fU8jEcNg4b — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 3, 2025

Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, in his congratulatory post, wrote, “The 1983 moment of Indian Women’s Cricket has arrived! Your names will live in folklore. Their legacy will ignite a million dreams. Congratulations, Team India!”

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, for his part, wrote, “What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever… The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament… And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for… #CWC25 #INDvSA.”

What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever…🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament…💥💥💥 And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands… pic.twitter.com/ImB4IROu4G — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) November 3, 2025

Shraddha Kapoor took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a screenshot of the winning moment. She wrote, “For decades sirf parents se sunte thhe what 1983 felt like Humein humara yeh wala moment dene ke liye. Thank you girls A This is for generations”.

Actress Anushka Sharma, who was supposed to essay the Indian pace legend Jhulan Goswami in the shelved film Chakda ‘Xpress, also wished the girls on their “momentous achievement”. The actress, who is also the wife of Indian batting legend Virat Kohli, wrote on her Instagram Story, “You champions!! SUCH A momentous achievement”.

Vicky Kaushal took to the Stories section of her Instagram and lauded Indian batter Shafali Verma for her game-winning performance. He shared a picture of the cricketer and wrote, “Made the game. Changed the game. What a rockstar! @shafalisverma17”.

Manoj Bajpayee shared, “World Champions! (Trophy emoji) History made and witnessed! Not just a match…this felt like a moment that will stay with us for a very long time. So proud of Team India 🇮🇳 Shefali and Richa were outstanding, and the whole team gave everything today. This historic day will inspire generations, and so many young girls will now believe it is possible.”

Suniel Shetty wrote, “Sweat. Spirit. Grit. Sheer Heart. And that’s how HISTORY got a glow-up! Our Women in Blue didn’t chase glory – they owned it. For every little girl with a dream, and every single Indian out there, say it loud – WE ARE WORRLDD CHAMPIONS”.

Rishab Shetty added, “Heartiest congratulations to our incredible women’s team for conquering the world! Your hard work, spirit, and dedication have made every Indian proud. A historic victory for Indian cricket!”

Heartiest congratulations to our incredible women’s team for conquering the world! Your hard work, spirit, and dedication have made every Indian proud.

A historic victory for Indian cricket! 💙#ICCWomensWorldCup2025 #ICCWomensWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ncwg5ds1eQ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) November 3, 2025

