Bhubaneswar: Class IX students belonging to schools under the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be promoted to class X without appearing for their history and geography examinations said Minister of School and Mass Education Department Samir Ranjan Dash here Friday. The examinations which were to be held last month had been postponed due to the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

With the Odisha government extending the lockdown till April 30 and the closure of schools and colleges till June 17, the education department has decided to promote all class IX students to class 10 without appearing for the remainder of the exams.

“Due to lockdown, history and geography examinations for Class IX students could not be conducted. As the lockdown has been extended till April 30, the School and Mass Education Department has decided not to conduct the two examinations. All students will be promoted to Class X without appearing for the two exams,” Dash said.

The minister has also directed the schools to evaluate the answer sheets of the subjects in which exams have already been conducted and then publish the results.

The state education department has also formed an interim committee to take necessary initiative for the academic session 2020-21 after reviewing the situation created due to the outbreak of coronavirus in Odisha. Preparations are on to prepare a schedule for conducting online classes in all schools that come under the BSE.

PNN