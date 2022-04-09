The wedding season will kick off post-Navratri. If we are not wrong, then the wedding dates of many people have also been fixed. Wedding is a special occasion for both the families including the bride and groom. Everyone wants to make this event memorable and the absolute best. For this, the first question is the venue of the wedding, that is, where to get married. Destination wedding is the trend these days. People choose special and beautiful places for marriage. But in the summer season, it becomes difficult to prepare for wedding and enjoy it. Weddings in summer can be a bit inconvenient for the bride and groom, as well as their family and guests. In such a situation, if there is a plan for a destination wedding in summer, then choose a beautiful hill station. Weather will be mild and the beauty of the location will double the happiness of the special event.

Shimla

Shimla is among the most favourite places for tourists. A large number of people go there in winter as well as in summer. In such a situation, you can plan a destination wedding in Shimla, known as the Queen of Hills. The beautiful hills and cold weather will be loved by the attendees.

Rishikesh

There are many hill stations in Uttarakhand, where you can do destination wedding. Rishikesh is a better choice for wedding both in terms of purity and beauty. Here you can enjoy the wedding and religious rituals. The temperature here is not too hot in summer. In the evening, you can hold wedding functions on the banks of the Ganges amid a mild weather and cool breeze.

Mussoorie

Mussoorie hill station in Uttarakhand is also one of the most beautiful tourist destinations. There are many beautiful resorts in Mussoorie- some of them quite luxurious. You will get a beautiful resort or wedding venue in the budget as well. You can start your new life amidst dazzling hills. Beautiful background photos for wedding albums will add four moons to it.

Gulmarg

Gulmarg, located in Kashmir, can also be a beautiful wedding destination for a summer wedding. The weather here will not let you feel the heat. Couples, as well as the guests attending the wedding, can do marathon photoshoots amidst the natural beauty, snowy and green plains.

Mahabaleshwar

Apart from Uttarakhand and Himachal, you can also go towards western cities. The city of Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra also ranks high among beautiful wedding locations. You will find plenty of beautiful resort options for the function here. In Mahabaleshwar, expect everything you want for a destination wedding in a budget.