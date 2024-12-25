Mumbai: Actress Triptii Dimri, who is currently holidaying in the UK, gorged on some delicious Indian food as she says it ‘hits different abroad.’

Triptii took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a string of pictures from her English holiday. In her stories section, she shared moments from the well-lit street, having ice-cream, glimpses of some birds and an Indian thali, which comprised dal, naan, rice, raita and some vegetables.

For the caption, she wrote: “Indian thali abroad just hits different (sic).”

To wish her fans a “Merry Christmas”, the actress shared a selfie with two bowls of noodles kept on a table.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the actress was in England with her beau Sam Merchant.

The actress took to the stories section, and shared pictures from her vacation. Although Triptii didn’t post any picture with Sam, the latter’s Instagram’s Stories revealed the two were together.

In one of the pictures, the actress could be seen enjoying hot chocolate. She wrote on the picture, “Because chocolate fixes everything”. In a video posted by the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3” actress could be seen “freezing” amidst crazy winds.

Talking about the actress, who has delivered stellar performances in ‘Bulbbul’ and ‘Qala’, rose to prominence with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Animal’ last year. Since then, the actress is on a roll with films like ‘Bad Newz’, ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’ and the recent Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with actor Shahid Kapoor in an action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film has been locked for December 5, next year. It also stars Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.

According to reports Shahid is all set to play Hussain Ustara, a notorious gangster in the upcoming action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

IANS