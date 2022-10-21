Rourkela: A high-level delegation of Hockey India inspected the work being undertaken to construct Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela Thursday, according to an official release.

The delegation, which included Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, visited the under-construction spectators’ gallery, practice ground, players’ accommodation and changing rooms.

“The largest hockey stadium in India is being constructed in Rourkela. It is going to be one of the best stadiums in the world with state-of-the-art facilities, once completed,” Tirkey said.

“Work is going on in full swing. Hockey India is happy with the preparations for the (men’s) World Cup (next year),” he said.

The stadium in western Odisha’s Sundargarh district can accommodate up to 20,000 spectators.

Hockey India general secretary Bholanath Singh said that “high-quality” construction work was being carried out at the stadium.

“The Odisha government has done well and is keen on successfully hosting the Hockey World Cup. Hockey India will extend all necessary cooperation for the smooth conduct of the World Cup,” Singh added.

The delegation held discussions with officials of the Sundargarh District Hockey Association on the preparations for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January.

The state is hosting the quadrennial event for the second time, the release said.

The event has been organised in India thrice so far, it added.

PTI