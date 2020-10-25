It is common to have stomachache and acidity problems due to busy lifestyle and irregular eating. Especially if there is a problem of gas and acidity, then it also affects daily life and work.

The gas produced in the stomach often goes up to head and sometimes in other parts of the body. In such a situation, there is also a problem of pain, vertigo and vomiting. Due to not being able to eat in time, over-eating and eating outside food, waking up late at night, consuming too much tea, there is a problem of gas in the stomach.

Home remedies are also very useful in such stomach problems. Let us know about it in detail:

If you are struggling with gas problem, then you should consume lemon juice mixed with one teaspoon of baking soda on an empty stomach daily. Drinking it will give you instant relief in gas problem.

Apart from this, asafoetida is also very beneficial in the problem of gas. Drink a glass of asafoetida in warm water. Drinking asafoetida water about two to three times a day will provide great relief.

Do you know that black pepper also removes the problem of gas? Consuming black pepper not only gives relief in the gas problem, but our digestion is also right by its use. If there is gas in the stomach, you can drink black pepper mixed with milk.

To relieve acidity, boil fenugreek and jaggery in water and filter and drink this water. This will solve your gas problem.

Drink with warm water mixed with a pinch of salt in a little ground turmeric. Mixing roasted asafoetida and black salt with hot water, relieves acidity.