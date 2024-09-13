Aries: You will be torn between work and family as both try to grab your attention. You may reserve the evening for having fun. You crave to become famous and are likely to accomplish your ambition shortly. You have Ganesha’s blessings to support you.

Taurus: Ganesha sees you happily engaged in attending to day-to-day affairs. The day will turn out to be a hectic one. Do not expect too many time-outs or even small breaks. Fortunately, you will not be too uncomfortable with your tight schedule and will feel as fresh and easy at cease work as you had been at the beginning of the day. Having accomplished so much without stress or difficulty, you will feel very pleased and content.

Gemini: An auspicious day awaits you. You will pay more attention to your family than to your career or at the work front. This will mean the resolution of some long pending issues and projects at home. An enjoyable time with your family and children awaits you, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Ganesha says that this is a good day to buy a new house or car. You likely shift to a new house shortly. So be prepared for a ceremony like a housewarming. You will achieve a tranquil mind through yoga and meditation. It will radiate a new energy, enthusiasm and optimism in you.

Leo: You will have to bear more responsibilities in the office. You need to carefully weigh your alternatives before making a decision. On the personal front, you will need to watch against minor conflicts with your partner cropping up. You will be able to take part in fun activities, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Today you will find yourself delving deep into your inner self. You will reap a lot of monetary rewards and will be generous in spending it on your near and dear ones. Ganesha says that you may make up for the pressures at work by entertaining yourself with material pleasures. You will seek the company of someone with whom you can have an intimate chat.

Libra: If there’s a knock on your door today, there’s a very strong possibility it might be a marriage proposal. Don’t get startled, and grab opportunities that come knocking (literally!). The stars send you a partner who shall be your match in every way. Have a long and happy married life, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: You may deviate a little from mundane chores and take up creative activities like cooking and gardening. Today, according to Ganesha, you wish to do smart work and not just hard work. Family joys and pleasures will replace work satisfaction.

Sagittarius: Today is a curiously interesting day for you. While you are always well-groomed, today, you may take that extra bit of care to look best and attract a lot of praise for that too, especially from those glam hounds around you. That immaculate charm you are carrying today will enhance your business fortunes.

Capricorn: If wasteful expenditure has left your bank balance a tad below what you had anticipated, you will have reasons to rejoice today, says Ganesha. Cash inflow — and a substantial amount of it — is likely and will make you feel nice about your finances. Work will go on as usual. The only change may be discernible in the work ambience; it may get a little more comfortable.

Aquarius: Do you wish to have a new car or any other property? Make the bookings today, as it is a favourable day to make such purchases. You will prioritise your needs and consider available finances so that you can have your dream car or house. In the evening, you will find solace in temples or any other religious places, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Sometimes you are so kind and charitable that you sacrifice your well-being and happiness for the sake of others. This streak within you may emerge as you engage in a selfless deed. You will have a strong desire to do something for your family and your home. At work or business you will achieve your goals without any opposition, blesses Ganesha.