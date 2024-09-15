Aries: Ganesha sees a wonderful time ahead for you. Today, you will meet many people who will prove reliable and trustworthy in the future. You aim to think and work perfectly. For that, says Ganesha, you will have to remain your practical and head-on-shoulder self.

Taurus: You will manage to achieve all short-term goals that you had set today and your focus will now shift to setting long-term ones. Work pressure will continue but you will make it a point to find some time to renew your leisure activities. Family and friends will also figure in your scheme of things, predicts Ganesha.

Gemini: You are likely to be concerned about your finances, jointly held assets and property, says Ganesha. Also, you will be a little edgy today. Even the most insignificant problems will dampen your mood. You will probably take chances in money matters. Ganesha advises you to keep your cool and return to your charismatic self.

Cancer: There is nothing extraordinary about today. You will be busy doing the routine work and will find contentment in the mundane. The absence of thrill and adventure doesn’t mean that you’ll be free for most of the day. By evening, you may get indications that tomorrow may not be this boring.

Leo: The complete family man that you are, it is your near and dear ones who have always laid the foundation of your success. So why should today be any different. The auspicious tides of the day begin from your home and follow you everywhere. Be it work or play, you have a tempo that is undiminished. It’s going to be a great day, says Ganesha, so just go with the flow and smile your way through everything.

Virgo: Don’t dilly-dally when it comes to matters of health, says Ganesha. You look lean and mean to take on those old wounds today. But peace and prosperity are the flavours of the day. Ganesha advises you to invest time in fun and entertainment today – just to get those batteries charged.

Libra: Put up that ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign on the door today. That’s because Ganesha feels the tingle in your bones to want to stick to your preferred subject matter. This will help you achieve good progress in your research. Also, expect to be hit by a wave of nostalgia, as loving memories from the past sweeten your heart. Keep your eyes open, for, you are likely to find someone special with whom you will share your innermost feelings, says Ganesha.

Scorpio: Ganesha predicts you will possibly plan to launch a new product today. But put off the launch if you want to supersede certain unscrupulous elements. But after a waiting game, you may go ahead with your plan with much fanfare, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Zoom in on complicated problems and solve them with style, says Ganesha. Don’t fret over problems; instead, concentrate on ways to solve them. Your day will get even better when perhaps, news from an overseas friend reaches you.

Capricorn: Today, you will get back to playing the power game, using both fair and unfair means to achieve your goals, says Ganesha. Intellectual growth will be phenomenal; equally good will be your intuitions. Your gut feelings will guide all the decisions you take today, and rest assured, none will leave you in a soup. You will be sensitive to and understanding of others’ problems and will lend a helping hand to those who seek your assistance.

Aquarius: A romantic liaison is headed towards you. Quite naturally, you don’t want to be caught dead in a ratty old tee. Today, you want to keep everyone happy and amused, both at home and at work. And you manage wonderfully, says Ganesha.

Pisces: ‘Love thy neighbour’ is a commandment you may just end up implementing considering how religious scriptures provide you food for thought today. Spiritual pursuits will keep you occupied. You may also find yourself visiting places of religious significance, says Ganesha.