Aries: You may have a wide circle of casual friends, but today, these associations will prove to be beneficial. Your friends will help you chase away the blues. That way, you will also understand the deeper role of friendship, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Today, passionate and possessive are the two words that will define your relationship with the people you love, predicts Ganesha. You may choose to take pains for the sake of others, which seems to be highly fulfilling. Your good spirit will skyrocket by evening. Make sure to change your disadvantage into your advantage, says Ganesha.

Gemini: If you are embroiled in a legal dispute, an out-of-court settlement is likely, predicts Ganesha. You are a courageous person and you’ll need a lot of it today. Don’t back down from your decisions. You may have to be stern with a few people. Your resilience will pay off.

Cancer: Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. But the results may not be too forthcoming. However, that should not be a reason for you to get dejected or anxious. You will get your due sooner or later. Also, spending some time with your loved ones will be quite gratifying emotionally.

Leo: Sometimes, it takes courage to be honest and admit to your failures. Doing so only goes a long way in establishing your credentials as a real person, feels Ganesha. So understand that, while it is only human to make mistakes, it takes more than that to accept them. Also, today is a good day to reconnect with old contacts. Make the effort to do so. It should not be so difficult considering your skills in public relations, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A renewed zest for life will bring in a transformation in you. It is a good time to let people know how important and intelligent – yes, you can be both – are. Your eminence will be obvious as you show how things are meant to be done.

Libra: Good news! You will be a people’s person today. Close friends, relatives and family — you seem to want to spend your time with all of them today, says Ganesha. Better news? Your romantic brilliance will be at its peak today as your fancy takes wings and creativity flows freely in manners that seem irresistible. Best news? The opposite sex just can’t seem to keep their hands off you. Need you want more, asks Ganesha.

Scorpio: A cascade of let-downs will dent your confidence and shake your determination, says Ganesha. But don’t let these failures affect you as they are temporary. At work, your subordinates may force you to take drastic measures.

Sagittarius: A day full of cheer and joy is in store. You will probably enrol in a part-time course and sharpen your skills. But for those in police and legal professions, you will be the lions of the jungle! Roar and stamp your authority, says Ganesha.

Capricorn: You may not get as popular as Romeo did, but your exceedingly romantic nature will earn you quite a reputation, not to forget the hypnotic effect it will have on your sweetheart, says Ganesha. On the flip side, troubles will chase you everywhere; you are likely to face problems with your business rivals and health condition, but your mind will be on guard always, giving you an edge over your opponents.

Aquarius: Today is an important day in the larger scheme of things. You may finally decide to buy a home, change your job, or marry! Sudden and unexpected profits are on the cards too. Reputation and rewards are all yours today. This acknowledgement helps you remain committed, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You are human enough to make mistakes and humble enough to admit them, and it is this honesty that people admire in you. Your affectionate nature will see you excel in attending to the needs of your family members today, says Ganesha.