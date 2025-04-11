Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analysed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: A plain Jane day. Work goes on as usual, and there is progress. But as Ganesha says, it’s an ordinary day. Hum, whistle, doodle, and sip your green tea. While day dreaming, start planning your dream home. After all, that’s where the first plan takes shape.

Taurus: This is a bright, rosy day for students and scholars, particular who are engaged in, or are looking forward to higher studies, specializing in a particular professional stream. This a great day for making plans for higher studies abroad. Do not miss this opportunity. Plans made today are likely to materialize. The day also promises to be positive and eventful for employed people, assures Ganesha.

Gemini: The day will be dedicated to spending quality time with children, predicts Ganesha. You will be overloaded with household responsibilities and will find it tough to deal with them. However, you will manage to do well and will be satisfied with the outcome. Avoid getting too sentimental if you are a parent; also, you may have to act tough with your kids, suggests Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, it will be all about finding your comfort zone, and spending the day there. You are likely to spend most of the day with your close friends. Your smooth demeanour will help you breeze through all business deals. The opposite sex may find you irresistible.

Leo: Most battles are fought and won inside our head. Hence, Ganesha urges you to maintain a positive outlook today. The stars grant you the ability to double your efforts, and allow your imagination to take flight and chart new routes to success. This should curb your frustration of the last few days. If you begin to feel physically drained, just fall back on your reserve of mental strength to push you through. All in all, today, you shall reach your targets, says Ganesha.

Virgo: You will charm people with your flexibility of thought and willingness to adjust today. Those under the spell of love will see an unexpected turn of events; but don’t panic, as things will eventually work out in your favour. Some quality family time is also on the cards. Strengthen the family bond by adopting your responsibilities and paying respect to family tradition and conventions, advises Ganesha.

Libra: Ganesha has a feeling that today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant. Touché!

Scorpio: It is about time you learn to deal with frustration in a more healthy manner. The right choice is always the hardest to make. Do not let sentiments sway you into hasty choices because they may feel right, but might also be extremely impractical. There may some strain on your relationship with near and dear ones. Learn to be patient and calm in the face of adversity, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: You will enjoy the magic of the Midas touch today, feels Ganesha. In business, sheer brilliance will help you derive the best possible results in productivity and clinching new contracts. Your approach, in general, will be methodical, disciplined and systematic for most part of the day.

Capricorn: You have always been generous by nature, but your benevolent attitude will do you no good, warns Ganesha. People will try, almost blatantly, to take advantage of you, and for once, you will feel that being crafty and unrelenting would have helped kept those blood-sucking leeches at bay. But as the day progresses, you will thank the Almighty for all the precious things he made you the guardian of. Your trust in Him will remain unshaken.

Aquarius: You zoom in on research and development today. Your fabulous work speaks volumes and your commitment pays off. You’re keen to play Romeo today, and all your gimmicks and surprises will work wonders! Love on, says Ganesha.

Pisces: You set irreproachable standards for yourself, but what keeps your subordinates from grumbling about it is the efforts you make to help them achieve perfection in their endeavours, says Ganesha. You inspire, they aspire.