Aries: Ideas play havoc in your head today. The good thing is that you will execute them well. Here is a word of caution for you: avoid hasty decisions. Experienced people will help you find a firm footing. Ganesha advises you to pay heed to elders’ counselling.

Taurus: Ganesha sees you being very planned and focuses, poised and practical in handling your affairs today. You’ll be able to take identify the best strategy, course of action that the situations demand. This day you would be performing like a specialist, a real expert and will not fail to accomplish whatever you have set out to do. Most likely you will be taking up several projects and assignments in course of the day.

Gemini: The idea of being with your family will keep you motivated throughout the day. In business, your inquisitive approach will do you a lot of good. In fact, you will have the proverbial Midas touch — whichever venture you put your hands on will turn into a glittering success.

Cancer: Today, you will strictly follow your plan book. All Ganesha needs to do to predict your day is take a peep into the book. However, this is only one of those rare days when things go according to plan. You are likely to keep your views to yourself, and will hardly betray what’s on your mind.

Leo: Even slender shoulders gain the strength when the time comes to handle responsibilities. And so shall you, says Ganesha, as today brings with it an increased amount of responsibility. You may find yourself drained of all your energy by the end of it. After all, handling important tasks is a tough thing. But when you look back, the satisfaction of having done a job well shall wipe out all the stress, and rejuvenate you. Expect a pleasant surprise when you return home after a long day’s work, says Ganesha.

Virgo: A day to look inside and contemplate. Find peace and prosperity, says Ganesha. Clam up like those oysters and discover the peal within you. A fine helping hand you shall lend today to those who need it, says Ganesha.

Libra: “Efforts made are never in vain, even when they may seem otherwise”. Let this be your motto for the day. Today may not seem to be the most productive day, especially when it comes to interviews. You may feel like the rook in the chess set — sometimes coming back to square one despite making many moves forward to the ultimate checkmate! So remember, persistence is the key, says Ganesha. Keep trying and your efforts will bear fruit.

Scorpio: The day just went from bad to worse today, says Ganesha. Troubles are coming in faster and thicker than a locust swarm. But keep a leash on yourself, says Ganesha, and steer clear of it all. Take criticism in your stride today and pay attention to what is being said, not who is saying them.

Sagittarius: Today, arranging meetings with customers and suppliers will eat into most of your time. Your patience will enable you to listen to suggestions and opinions offered by people. The result of all this, however, is slated to be most favourable and productive.

Capricorn: Ganesha can hear the wedding bells. There is all the likelihood that you will find your perfect match today and will let him/her know about your feelings, says Ganesha. Your family means the world to you and you will be more expressive about this today than you have been in the past few years. In fact, your warm feelings will be reciprocated in equal measure and you will be showered with love— unconditional and unrestrained.

Aquarius: Today, you work hard and party harder! The morning sees you sweating it out at work, as you do your best to implement your plans. In the evening, you will don your best attire and get ready to have a gala time with your beloved. Ganesha says, you receive as much as you give.

Pisces: A highly productive day awaits you. You will be driven to succeed, and filled with energy and enthusiasm to achieve your goals. Meetings with your superiors ought to yield some much anticipated results, says Ganesha.