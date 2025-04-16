Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: Today, the stars put you on high alert… and not for nothing. You will save yourself from being swindled. Though you will easily manage to stay ahead of others, you may make a few enemies on your way. It’s not a good day if you’re looking to buy a house or vehicle, says Ganesha.

Taurus: Impulsive action kicks in as you work and interact today. Do not let the pressure and strain cloud your thoughts, and instead focus on acting on the things at hand. If you find things spiralling out of control, take a break and listen to some music that soothes your heart, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Bosses will assign new responsibilities to you, predicts Ganesha. Your daytime distress, however, will transform into jubilation by the end of the day’s work, as you will be able to produce brilliant results. Ganesha advises you to delay bidding for tenders by a few days.

Cancer: Today, it is quite possible that you have a presentiment of things that are about to happen. Scarily enough, the premonition may not be too far off the mark. All your senses, especially your sixth sense, are likely to remain highly active today. It is best for you to keep your eyes and ears open to avoid any misunderstanding at work or home, says Ganesha.

Leo: Your passionate and emotional nature contributes in a big way to your sudden outbursts of emotions, says Ganesha. Today, your anger may erupt abruptly. This makes it very likely for you to get carried away irrespective of your surroundings and circumstances, both at work and at home. Ganesha warns you of the negative influence such blind anger may have on your plans and strategies.

Virgo: Stay clear of a coalition when it comes to business ventures, warns Ganesha. Alone, you can manage an entire stampede. By your own you are, by far, the best administrator of your department. Today, find yourself being the general and uniting people under your banner to achieve greater success, says Ganesha.

Libra: Ever heard of the phrase, ‘To stick one’s foot in one’s mouth’? Well, today you might be doing exactly the same, albeit unwittingly. You are likely to invite trouble, especially if some of those heated discussions get out of hand. A legal dispute does not seem unlikely. One can always get an out-of-court settlement, but why go through all that? Just remember to be cautious today in all that you do or say, hints Ganesha.

Scorpio: You shall probably realise the fact that seeing is believing. Learn to trust your own eyes more than what you hear. Don’t get lost in the crowd, warns Ganesha. Strive to stand out and be in the spotlight, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Round and round they tumble, the wheels of life, smoothly gliding into a routine. You may spend your day in discontent due to the rut of regular activities. Sadly, there is little hope or adventure Ganesha foresees that might make this day worthwhile for you. There will be glimpses of excitement in the evening but on the whole, it will be nothing to write home about.

Capricorn: A good day always begins with a good start. It will be a good day for you today as you will start the day with a positive attitude to life, says Ganesha. Your unremitting dedication and determination will not only put you ahead of others, but will also help you get an edge over them. If tiffs with your life partner are rife, you can expect to a peaceful day, at least for today. But for those who have always been fortunate in this regard, your blissful married life will continue to bring you joy.

Aquarius: You are a polished diamond. Adversities come and go, yet you remain unruffled. Today, you manage to please your boss, and beloved, and that is a feat! It is yet another day of contentment. And in a cyclical process, this again rejuvenates you into giving your best, says Ganesha.

Pisces: Do not let your emotions influence your strategies in any way. Mixing business with sentiments is only for super spies. Keep a close check on your emotions and do not get carried away. Travel for business purposes is indicated, says Ganesha.