Aries: You may want to meet up with friends you haven’t met in a long time, and the stars indicate that you will have great fun. Your enthusiasm will add a glow to whatever you do. Your sincerity in approach is what makes it special, says Ganesha.

Taurus: You will focus on nurturing the positive aspects of your life today, says Ganesha. You might exhaust yourself mentally trying to set things straight. It would be better to brainstorm with someone close to you or approach people whom you have differences with. The nitty-gritty is fine, but do not forget the larger picture, suggests Ganesha.

Gemini: Routine work bores you, and today you will go all out to break free from the shackles of boredom. The results, however, may not be as dramatic. You will have to depend on your children, if any, to rescue you from the tyranny of routine. Monetary gains can be expected either in the form of inheritance of ancestral property or as increment in your basic salary.

Cancer: You may feel like flaunting your so-called superior social and financial status today. Chances are that all that gas about how successful you are may end up exploding in your face, and you may end up spending a lot more than you would have liked. However, if you only stick to buying a household item for your spouse, it may turn out to be a pretty satisfying day.

Leo: If it’s a fresh start that you are looking for, then this day promises to give you just that, predicts Ganesha. If you have chalked out plans for your future, today you may go ahead and implement some. Remember that rushing blindly into anything is not the solution; it is always the slow and steady who wins the race. Consider executing your ideas in phases, advises Ganesha. It’s easier to achieve targets in good time when they come in manageable bits.

Virgo: Today, your power and finance will be greater than ever before, says Ganesha. You will also be inclined to make monetary provisions for any future economic instability that may arise. The people around you will stand up and take notice of the leader in you. A word of caution from Ganesha: there may be unprecedented fluctuations in financial transactions.

Libra: Today promises to be a busy day that will keep you occupied. You may also engage in written correspondence to re-establish some old contacts. Ganesha doesn’t rule out optimum use of the phone for this purpose. When it comes to the work front, Ganesha predicts you will be asked to bring order to the workplace.

Scorpio: You might find your spirit sagging as worries cloud your thinking. Small things might probably bother you in a big way. Do not let them bog you down as life is all about mind over matter. As the day progresses, things will begin to look up. Take a break from the rigmarole if stress begins to take a toll on you, advises Ganesha.

Sagittarius: Watch out for Cupid’s arrow today, warns Ganesha. Love will strike and strike hard. Alternatively, you may also find yourself in an argument with a loved one that ought to have been avoided. An evening of romance beckons… keep the roses ready and the carpet rolled to heal any bruises you might have caused.

Capricorn: You may be attentive, as much as an eagle is while chasing its prey, but you still need to be careful when signing any important legal documents, advises Ganesha. Brokers and dealers, especially, are likely to incur heavy losses unless they take necessary precautions to avert misfortune.

Aquarius: Today, you’re up against those who want to get back at you. But not for nothing are you the king! Ganesha says you needn’t worry, as few can match your prowess. Amid all the hullabaloo, your spouse will be a supportive presence.

Pisces: Within adversity, lie the lessons of success; avoid having to resort to that philosophy by implementing your plans, if they are well thought out, in a phased manner. This will help you achieve your targets, says Ganesha.