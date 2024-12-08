Discover your horoscope today and astrology predictions for zodiac signs. Get daily horoscope updates and accurate astrology readings for your star sign, daily updates on love, career, and life. Find out what the stars have in store for you.

Aries: You will experience a profound connection with the cosmos today. And you will be very grateful to the almighty for showering his grace on you. Your love for your kith and kin deepens today, says Ganesha, and you will spend extravagantly on them.

Taurus: Much to the disappointment and annoyance of your friends and associates, you are likely to act unduly possessive and self-centred about persons and objects, warns Ganesha. Be sure, your overprotective attitude is not likely to amuse anyone. To make matters worse you will possibly ignore their well-founded resentment and instead of setting matters right, you will be running after material gains. Try to reconsider your actions and motives. No one is likely to forget and forgive anything.

Gemini: You will be more inclined towards religious teachings and rituals today. You will probably visit a place of worship and spend some time there and this will bring you mental peace and calm. However, you still need to do justice to your duties, says Ganesha.

Cancer: Today, you will put your heart and soul into whatever task you take up. But the results may not be too forthcoming. However, that should not be a reason for you to get dejected or anxious. You will get your due sooner or later. Also, spending some time with your loved ones will be quite gratifying emotionally.

Leo: You will need to keep from being agitated today. Let your spouse or business partner take critical decisions if you aren’t in the right frame of mind. Decisions you take today may have to be rethought of later. Important meetings will proceed smoothly, but you will not be able to commit to any conclusions or contracts. Since it is not an auspicious day for you, postpone all important events, says Ganesha.

Virgo: Appreciate the things that people do and try your best to inspire them to achieve greater success, says Ganesha. Put on your thinking cap and contemplate seriously. Simply criticising others will only hurt you. Be as level-headed as you can and keep pegging on towards your targets.

Libra: Ganesha says you will try to attain prestige in society today. This prestige will come to you via the field of communication or by your thought processes. In your free time, you will be able to learn about various topics of interest to you. Ganesha wishes you all the very best in life.

Scorpio: Till now you have experienced all the highs. Today you may come across the lows of the professional world. The equation between your boss, colleagues and you may get slightly disturbed. However, you will make it up by evening. Freshers may look for some career opportunities.

Sagittarius: Upholding all that is right and just will be the high point today. You will be in the right spirits to fight injustice and discrimination. The day promises to be as splendid as your will. Ganesha advises you to stand up and conquer all today.

Capricorn: Lack of confidence may leave you glum in the first half of the day, and to add to it, you will be loaded with work that you may have taken up from a company other than the one employing you full-time, says Ganesha. The sullen mood will turn jovial by evening, and you can expect to have a good time socialising with friends and relatives.

Aquarius: Your plate will be full with plenty of work, and you will have no clue about how to handle all the chaos. Patience and organisational skills, your best qualities will help you sail through these difficult times, assures Ganesha. You will successfully wind up the day at work and geared up to party later in the evening.

Pisces: Financial bearings will be at the forefront of your attention today, feels Ganesha. Bank accounts, stocks, loans and other such things will dominate your thoughts and words. Earning money will be your primary goal and you will focus on those methods that will be most profitable to you, today. Give work your best shot and punch in your 100% as Ganesha feels that you will reap the benefits of the effort you put in today.