Horoscope gives you glimpses into your future through zodiac signs and rules of astrology. Our expert astrologers have analyzed the stars and aligned the cosmos to provide accurate predictions for all zodiac signs, including Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. Discover what the celestial bodies have in store for you and make informed decisions based on astrology, horoscope, and your specific zodiac sign.

Aries: Ganesha predicts success if you’re involved with the media. Here’s a golden chance to showcase your talent, as all eyes are on you. Your skills and talent will be acknowledged, and short-term goals will see fulfillment.

Taurus: You are likely to succeed in everything you start today, predicts Ganesha. Financial transactions will be both satisfying and profitable in the afternoon. The day may not turn out to be as exciting as you may have expected. A thrilling evening will compensate for a rather tiring day, expects Ganesha.

Gemini: Today, you will meet someone special, who will stay in your life for good, predicts Ganesha. Your kind and considerate nature will be at its magnanimous best in the afternoon. At the workplace, you will have a fabulous time if you are into marketing and advertising.

Cancer: Enough of waiting on the sidelines, watching others take credit for all your hard work. Today, you will stake your claim to what is rightfully yours, the due credit for your work. Surprisingly for you, your peers and superiors will not only appreciate your work without any fuss, but also share with you the big plans they have in store for you.

Leo: Ganesha foresees that today, you will be gripped by the desire to shop till you drop, even if it means having to spend a small fortune from your hard-earned savings! You have no problem with that, especially if all the money-spending is being undertaken to please your sweetheart. Those who try to warn you against carrying out your plans will be doing so in vain. It’s not for nothing they say, “Love is blind.”

Virgo: All you have to do is start what you intend to do, and its success will automatically fall in. Such is the day today for you, says Ganesha. Financial transactions will be rewarding. However, the day may not be as exciting as you expect. But then again, don’t expect – just go with the flow, says Ganesha.

Libra: You are at your best when communicating with others, and your silver-tongued speech will charm many. Your day will be spent in negotiating, meetings, and in interacting with people to get things done. At work, you may be put in charge of some investigative task. Towards the evening, people around you will find you incredibly charming and irresistible.

Scorpio: Take the lonely road today in business ventures, advises Ganesha. Professionally, you are capable of managing massive missions. Be set to administer your department all by yourself. You shall stake a claim as a great team leader today, says Ganesha.

Sagittarius: A curious blend of good and bad, foresees Ganesha. While at home, you will receive good support to renovate your home. But, it may end up being more than a bit too heavy on your pocket. A long day’s slog will earn you much praise at work.

Capricorn: Where there is a will there is a way. True, but even if it’s an action driven by a strong will, a dying man cannot wage a war. You will have to be extra careful about your health today, says Ganesha. Besides, you are likely to strike a profitable deal with your clients, which may turn out to be a big achievement for your company. This will also be the right time to indulge in entertaining pursuits.

Aquarius: You have been bitten by the explorer’s bug. Today, you could be pouring over an encyclopedia, a National Geographic magazine, or even tour your town, discovering little eateries and joints hitherto unknown. Ganesha says that if you include friends, it will be so much more fun!

Pisces: You have been ruminating on your past performance for quite some time now, and today will be the day when you attempt to better it, says Ganesha. Your peers may try to outwit you, but you will manage to pre-empt them with consummate skill. Meditative techniques will help you remain calm.